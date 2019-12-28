‘Assam wont’be run by Nagpur’: Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP, RSS in Guwahati

Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Guwahati. (Photo/ANI)

Rahul Gandhi Guwahati Rally: Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of ignoring “voice of the people” amid nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that neither the saffron party nor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be allowed to alter the identity of the country. Speaking at the Congress’ ‘Save Constitution-Save India’ rally in Guwahati, Rahul Gandhi said Assam is returning to the path of violence due to the policies of BJP governments both in the state and at the Centre.

“BJP and the RSS will not be allowed to attack the culture, language and identity of Assam and the Northeast. Assam will not be run by Nagpur, the state will be run by its people,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“Wherever the BJP goes, it spreads hate. In Assam, youth is protesting, in other states protests happening as well. Why do you have to shoot and kill them? BJP doesn’t want to listen to voice of people,” the former Congress president went on to add.

Assam was one of the first states where violence broke out after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed by Parliament earlier this month. The protests spilled over to other parts of the country with several states witnessing violent clashes between the police and protesters.

Earlier speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Congress’ 135th foundation day ceremony at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi upped his attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the National Population Register and the proposed NRC.

He likened the exercises with demonetisation and said that it will hit the poor people most. “This whole tamasha that is going on is notebandi no. 2. This will be more disastrous for the people than demonetisation. This will have twice the impact of demonetisation,” Rahul Gandhi said.