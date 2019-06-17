Rahul Gandhi goofs up while taking oath as MP, forgets to sign on members’ register

Rahul Gandhi takes oath: Ending days of speculation over his presence on the first day of the 17th Lok Sabha, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today turned up in the lower house just in time to take oath as a Member of Parliament from Kerala's Wayanad little before 4 PM today. The Congress president was administered the oath of office by the pro-tem Speaker. Rahul was not seen in Parliament through the day when the Prime Minister, his Council of Ministers and other MPs were taking the oath. The Indian Express had reported on Sunday that Rahul was abroad and that he would return only on June 19, once the oath-taking of all MPs is over. Much to the surprise of many, Rahul turned up just in time for his swearing-in. But, perhaps due to his absence through the day, he wasn't privy to the protocol that MPs are expected to follow while taking the oath. As soon as his name was read out, a beaming Rahul Gandhi made his way to the podium just in front of where the Prime Minister and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sit amid loud applause by the members of the opposition benches. He read his oath in English and instead of signing the members' register placed in front of the Lok Sabha secretary, decided to walk off using the same route that he had taken. Watch: Rahul Gandhi takes oath as Wayanad MP As per protocol, the MPs are expected to walk to the Speaker's chair and greet the pro-tem Speaker and continue from behind his seat to return in front of the Opposition benches. Rahul was quickly prompted by the officials that he was required to sign the register in order to complete the formality. Rahul obliged. Officials were then seen guiding him to take the proper route, and Rahul made no errors this time. Rahul Gandhi has been missing in action after the Congress' poll drubbing in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Congress was limited to a tally of 52, marginally better than its 2014 tally of 44. The biggest embarrassment for Congress was Rahul's loss from the Gandhi family's traditional stronghold of Amethi. BJP's Smriti Irani, who defeated Rahul from this UP seat by a margin of around 55,000 votes, received the longest applause during the oath ceremony.