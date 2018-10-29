Rahul Gandhi gets mixed up between Manipur and Mizoram on Twitter, BJP slams ‘ignorance’

Earlier, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attacked Rahul Gandhi for giving seven different prices for Rafale deal while addressing rallies in different states. (Reuters)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has goofed up again and the BJP is in no mood to spare him. This time, Gandhi mistook Manipur with Mizoram while sharing an article on Twitter. Latching on to this, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya on Monday hit out at Gandhi saying that such ‘ignorance’ about the Northeast is “problematic’.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi shared a story on Sainik Schools that opened the doors to girls after half a century of its existence. While the story referred to Mizoram, Rahul instead wrote that it was of Manipur while sharing it. The tweet has since been deleted from Rahul Gandhi’s verified Twitter account.

The BJP was quick to latch on to the faux pas and Amit Malviya took to Twitter to slam the Congress president for his ignorance.

Rahul Gandhi shares an article on Mizoram and writes Manipur. It is this ignorance about the Northeast that is so problematic! pic.twitter.com/ydq0vwfcse — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 29, 2018

The Congress president is no stranger to controversies and has been called out on multiple occasions for either getting his facts wrong or for a plain slip of a tongue. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had attacked Rahul Gandhi for giving seven different prices for Rafale deal while addressing rallies in different states. Jaitley was referring to Gandhi’s claim that the Congress had negotiated Rafale deal at much lower prices.

However, he gave different prices at different places. Earlier this year, Gandhi quoted a price of Rs 700 crore per aircraft in Delhi and Karnataka. “In Parliament, he reduced it to Rs 520 crore per aircraft, in Raipur he increased it to Rs 540 crore. In Jaipur, he used the two figures – Rs 520 crore and Rs 540 crore in the same speech. In Hyderabad, he invented a new price of Rs 526 crore,” Jaitley said.