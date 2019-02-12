Rahul Gandhi forms poll panels for Kerala, Andhra Pradesh

By: | Published: February 12, 2019 6:03 AM

Rahul Gandhi formed the party's publicity committee and the media coordination committee in the states.

Rahul Gandhi formed the party’s publicity committee and the media coordination committee in the states. (Source: PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday formed the election committee, coordination committee and campaign committee of the party’s Kerala unit, a statement said. He also formed the party’s publicity committee and the media coordination committee in the state. Mukul Wasnik, AICC general secretary in-charge of the state, was named as the head of the coordination committee, while K Muraleedharan was named head of the campaign committee.

Gandhi also formed the election committee, coordination committee, campaign committee, publicity committee, manifesto committee, the media coordination committee, among other election-related panels, of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC). Besides the Lok Sabha polls, the assembly elections are also due in Andhra Pradesh this year. Gandhi also named vice presidents and general secretaries of the APCC. In other appointments, he named state chiefs of the Kisan Congress in Assam, Manipur, Mahatashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

