Rahul Gandhi forms election committee, campaign committee for J&K

Ambika Soni was named chairperson of the coordination committee, while Ghulam Ahmad Mir was named chairperson of the election committee and the campaign committee.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday formed the coordination committee, the pradesh election committee and the campaign committee for the party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit, it said.
Gandhi also formed the media coordination committee and the publicity committee in the state. He appointed Ram Kumar Walia as the vice chairman of the Kisan Congress.
He appointed 31 district Congress committee presidents in Telangana.
