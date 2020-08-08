Rahul Gandhi expresses shock over Kozhikode plane accident

“My thoughts are with the crew, the passengers and their families and friends at this time,” he said. (File photo: PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock at the news of an Air India Express flight skidding off a tabletop runway and falling into a 50-foot deep valley in Kerala’s Kozhikode on Friday evening. At least 16 people were killed in the accident.

“Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he said on Twitter.

“My thoughts are with the crew, the passengers and their families and friends at this time,” he said. Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “My heart goes out to the crew and passengers of the Air India plane that has crashed in Calicut and to their families. Our prayers are with you at this tragic and painful moment.” Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the flight accident at Kozhikode was a shocking incident and urged the governments to take all necessary measures for emergency rescue and help.

“I have already requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to order an immediate enquiry to find out the exact reasons behind the shocking accident. Emergency medical care and assistance should be ensured for the injured and financial assistance should be declared for the deceased,” he said in a statement.

“The unprecedented tragedy at Calicut has shocked our collective conscience. Pray to the almighty for the well being of passengers and extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. Urge the Congress friends to extend all efforts in rescue efforts,” he earlier tweeted. Kozhikode is also known as Calicut.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “Shocked at the news of Air India plane crash in Kozhikode. My prayers with passengers on board the flight. Hope missing passengers are found soon. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.” He tweeted, “Deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the souls of the departed RIP”.

The Congress also tweeted, “We are deeply shocked by the news of the Air India flight crashing in Kozhikode. We pray for the safety of all passengers and crew members.” The Dubai-Calicut Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew members on board on Friday evening skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50-foot deep valley, breaking into two parts, at the airport in Kozhikode.