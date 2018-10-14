Rahul Gandhi expresses concern over health of fasting Ganga activist Sant Gopaldas

Sant Gopaldas (Image: facebook)

Days after Ganga activist G D Agarwal passed away, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday expressed concern over the deteriorating health of another person fasting for the conservation of the river.

Sant Gopaldas, 36, has been fasting for the cause for over 110 days. He began his fast against mining in the Ganga river bed first in Badrinath and had been fasting at Triveni and Bag ghats of the Ganga in Rishikesh since June 24.

“Deteriorating health of Sant Gopaldas is a matter of concern for the nation. He has been sitting on fast since June 24 to stop mining in the Ganga. Sant Gopaldas represents the voice of Swami Sanand (Prof. G. D. Agarwal). This voice should remain loud and clear,” Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Gandhi had Friday hailed environmental activist Agarwal for his contribution towards saving the Ganga and vowed to take his fight forward.

Agarwal passed away at a hospital in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, on Thursday, 111 days after he began a fast for a pollution-free Ganga.