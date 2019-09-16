Rahul Gandhi enters Hindi imposition debate, says India’s many languages are not its weakness

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi today jumped into the ‘Hindi imposition’ saying multiple languages of the country are not its weakness. “Oriya, Marathi, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, English, Gujarati, Bengali, Urdu, Punjabi, Konkani, Malayalam, Telugu, Assamese, Bodo, Dogri, Maithili, Nepali, Sanskrit, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Santhali, Manipuri…India’s many languages are not her weakness,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

The Congress leader’s comment was an apparent response to Home Minister Amit Shah who recently pitched for Hindi as a common language for India. He said that the country has many languages and every language has its importance. “But it is absolutely necessary that the entire country should have one language that becomes India’s identity globally,” Shah added.

The Home Minister’s statement triggered a massive debate with regional leaders calling it a move that will undermine other languages. DMK President MK Stalin today announced that his party will hold protest in all Tamil Nadu district capitals on September 20 against the central government’s decision on the ‘imposition of Hindi’ language. Makkal Needhi Maiam chief K Haasan said that Tamil is the pride of Tamilians and they won’t give it up. “We are ready to accept numerous languages but imposing this (Hindi) is the one we oppose,” he said.

Coming under attack from the opposition, BJP leaders today shared an old video in which former finance minister P Chidamabaram is heard batting for developing Hindi as a common language for India. “…THE OFFICIAL LANGUAGES ACT, 1963 and “Hindi Diwas” started under Congress Govt. Now, what’s the problem with Congress party? Let’s respect all the languages of India and also accept Hindi as a unifying language of India,” he said while sharing the video on Twitter.