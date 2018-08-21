Rahul Gandhi effects major reshuffle in Congress ranks ahead of 2019 polls, appoints Ahmed Patel as treasurer

Gandhi family’s close confidant and political advisor to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, has been inducted as Treasurer of the party

With an eye on the 2019 general elections, Congress President Rahul Gandhi today undertook a major organisation reshuffle of top ranks within the party. The alteration can be seen as Gandhi’s push to create a nuclear group which will look to blunt the sharp organisational skills of BJP President Amit Shah and the charisma of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Among the changes announced by the Congress party today, Gandhi has appointed former union minister Anand Sharma as the chairperson of the Foreign Affairs Department of AICC in place of Karan Singh. Sharma is also the deputy leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.

Gandhi family’s close confidant and political advisor to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, has been inducted as Treasurer of the party, a position which was earlier held by Motilal Vora. The post of Treasurer will be crucial in the run-up to the polls as all activities related to raising of funds and their expenditure will be overseen by Patel now.

Gandhi has also appointed Luizinho Falerio as AICC General Secretary, in-charge of North-Esat states (excluding the State of Assam). Earlier the party veteran CP Joshi used to hold the post. A communique issued by Congress, which bears the signature of Congress General Secretary Ashok Gehlot, states that the party appreciates the immense contribution and hard work of Singh, Vohra and Joshi.

All changes come into effect immediately.

Earlier in July, Rahul Gandhi had reconstituted the Congress Working Committee (CWC). The CWC is the party’s highest decision-making body. Former chief ministers Harish Rawat, Tarun Gogoi and Siddaramaiah were inducted into the CWC, while Janardan Dwivedi was dropped. The new CWC includes 23 members, 19 permanent invitees and 9 special invitees, as per reports.