Rahul Gandhi ED protests: Mahila Congress chief spits at cops while being taken away — Watch video

In a shocking video, Mahila Congress President Netta D’Souza was caught on camera allegedly spitting at the police forces in Delhi while being taken away for protesting against Rahul Gandhi’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) deposition on Tuesday.

Reacting to this development, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Ponnawalla tweeted, “Shameful and disgusting. After beating up cops in Assam, holding their collar on Hyderabad now Mahila Congress President Netta Dsouza spits at cops & women security personnel merely because Rahul is being questioned by ED for corruption. Will Sonia, Priyanka & Rahul act on her?”

As the ED grilled Gandhi for the fifth time in connection with the National Herald money laundering case, the Congress organised a satyagraha at the party headquarters. While protesting against the “misuse” of the central probing agency and the “harassment” of Gandhi, several party leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Chattisgarh counterpart, were intercepted by the police as they marched towards the Jantar Mantar. While detaining several Congress workers, the police said the party was allowed to protest at the Jantar Mantar, but no permission was given to organise a march. The Congress workers also broke the barricades put up by the local cops in front of the Congress office in the national capital.

Last week, amid protests against Gandhi’s ED questioning, former Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury was caught on camera holding a cop by his collar as she was being taken in the police van. She was charged under Section 353 of the IPC for trying to “assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty.

A defiant Chowdhury, while saying that the Modi government is using central agencies to harass Opposition leaders like Gandhi, told reporters that she was caught off balance. “Police will have to learn how to respect women citizens. I had no intention of hitting anyone. I was manhandled, lost my balance, and hence, fell on that man. Just look at the visuals — amid pushing and shoving all around, my hand, which was resting on the cop’s shoulder, slipped as he moved away, my hand accidentally caught on his collar,” she said.