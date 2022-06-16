Rahul Gandhi ED deposition row: Protests escalate across states, Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah detained in Karnataka

Several top Karnataka Congress leaders including DK Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah were on Thursday detained amid protests by the party against Rahul Gandhi’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) deposition in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. Several protests were witnessed from Punjab to Telangana as Congress workers marched towards Governor Houses to protest against the BJP government.

After a “Chalo Raj Bhavan” call was given by the Congress party in Telangana, several party functionaries, including Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and party MP A Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, were taken into preventive custody while a video tweeted by news agency showed former Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury catching the collar of a cop while she was being escorted out of the protest site.

#WATCH | Telangana: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds a Policeman by his collar while being taken away by other Police personnel during the party's protest in Hyderabad over ED summons to Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/PBqU7769LE — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2022

Meanwhile, in the national capital, Congress workers alleged that the police had used water cannons on them in central Delhi’s Civil Lines area as they marched towards the L-G’s house to protest against Rahul Gandhi’s ED deposition.

In Goa, several Congress workers were held on their way to the Raj Bhavan in Panaji as they showed black flags protesting against the ED grilling of Rahul Gandhi. Punjab administration used water cannons in a bid to break the protests organised by the Congress’ Punjab wing. Led by its state unit chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, the workers charged towards the Punjab Raj Bhavan on foot to protest against the use of central agencies by the Modi government to silence their leaders, including Rahul Gandhi.

“I think all of this is only vendetta politics, which was never before seen in this country. One might have seen such things in Pakistan, but not here,” Warring said.

The Nagaland Pradesh Youth Congress (NPYC) sat on a dharna in front of the Raj Bhavan in Kohima. While alleging that the BJP government is trying to silence people who are connected to the freedom struggle, Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee working president Khriedi Theunuo told news agency PTI, “Rahul Gandhi is spearheading the peoples’ movement against the corrupt practices of the Modi government for which the government is using the ED to harass him by summoning him repeatedly.”