Rahul Gandhi drives tractor to Parliament to protest farm laws; says farmers’ rights being taken away

Rahul Gandhi said that the farm laws favour only 2-3 businessmen.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said that the government is suppressing the voices of farmers and they will have to repeal the farm laws. The opposition leader said that the farm laws favour only 2-3 businessmen. Gandhi today drove a tractor to Parliament in protest against the three farm laws.

“I have brought farmers’ messages to Parliament. The government is suppressing the voices of farmers and not letting a discussion take place in Parliament. They’ll have to repeal these black laws. The entire country knows these laws favour 2-3 big businessmen,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul also added that farmers’ rights are being taken away from them. “As per the government, farmers are very happy and those protesting outside are terrorists. But in reality, farmers’ rights are being snatched away,” he said.

The Congress party today said that it will fight for the rights of farmers till the last breath. “Rahul Gandhi has reached Parliament by driving a tractor against the black farm laws. Since the fight is for the rights of the farmers, the method will also be of the farmers. Congress will fight for the rights of the farmer till its last breath. We will not be afraid,” said the Congress party.

Notably, the farmer’s protest issue and the Pegasus snooping row has rocked Parliament’s ongoing monsoon session with both the houses witnessing frequent adjournments.

MPs of Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party have been protesting in Parliament by holding placards against the three agricultural laws. Farmers unions are also staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar against the three farm laws.

While the farmers are demanding repeal of the three new laws, the government has said that it’s ready to make amendments but won’t scrap the laws.