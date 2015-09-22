Rahul Gandhi doesn’t understand language of rural people, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s unwarranted criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reveals the fact that he does not understand the language of the rural people, who have immense love and affection for the latter.

“Maybe, he (Rahul Gandhi) does not understand the Hindi of the rural people and that is why he considers it abusive. Modi ji is the biggest leader of the nation. People love him a lot and that can be seen in his rallies,” BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya told ANI.

“It does not matter what he says. People have shown its consequences from time to time to the Congress Party,” he added.

Gandhi had earlier today said that farmers across the country were abusing Prime Minister Modi for not fulfilling the promises made during the 2014 general elections.

“Prime Minister Modi had promised to raise the MSP (Minimum Support Price) to the farmers. He also told the farmers not to worry saying ‘Acche Din’ will come. And now, the farmers in every state are committing suicide. I want to tell you that when I am visiting the farmers, they are not criticising, but abusing Narendra Modi,” Gandhi said while addressing a ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Mathura.