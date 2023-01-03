‘Rahul Gandhi does not feel cold because…’: Priyanka Gandhi FINALLY answers the million-dollar question

Rahul Gandhi’s sartorial choice through the harsh winters in North India has been a subject of immense interest to observers cutting across parties and professions. His choice of a white t-shirt since he embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, an ambitious foot march that has seen him traverse through 10 states, one union territory and over 3,000 km, has left many bewildered.

“Rahul Gandhi ko thand nahi lagti kya?” has been a common refrain for most who are seeing through the winters covered in layers of clothing as they brave the chilling cold. Yet, Rahul’s wardrobe remains unchanged.

“Jab tak chal rahi hai chala lenge,” Rahul said when asked how long he intends to continue wearing the white t-shirt. On another occasion, he suggested that he will come up with a video on “how to tackle winter in a T-shirt” once the Bharat Jodo Yatra concludes.



#WATCH | Why is there so much disturbance because of the T-shirt? I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of winter. I am thinking to wear a sweater once I start feeling cold: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Jky5DKPpKG — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

Some Congress leaders, on the other hand, have tried to appropriate him to a superhuman, even Shri Ram, triggering controversy. Yet, the question remained unanswered — “Does Rahul Gandhi really not feel cold?”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his mother and party leader Sonia Gandhi and his sister and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)

As the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh after a nine-day self-imposed winter break, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday heaped praise upon her brother and party MP Rahul Gandhi.

And yes, she did address, or at least attempt to address, the million-dollar question. “Rahul Gandhi does not feel cold as he is wearing the shield of truth,” Priyanka said addressing the media at the Loni border as the Yatra entered UP.

“Adani, Ambani bought everyone but can never buy my brother as he stands for truth. The government used all its might and spent crores to destroy his image, but he, a warrior, did not deter from the path of truth,” Priyanka, the Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, added.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari on September 7, has covered around 3,200 km so far. The Congress claims that Rahul is on course to achieve what no Indian politician has achieved on foot in the history of the country.

The Yatra is scheduled to enter Haryana after UP before moving on to Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and conclude at Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.