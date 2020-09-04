Rahul Gandhi demands solution to unemployment, poverty being faced by youth

The Congress has stepped up its attack on the government after the country's economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June.
The Congress on Friday hit out at the government over the alleged rise in unemployment and poverty, as it demanded that solutions must be provided for the problems being faced by the youth.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over a media report which claimed that unemployment rate has gone up in August as rural jobs dipped.
- Eye on polls, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP announces door-to-door campaign to check people's oxygen levels in Bihar
- 'It is not a small case': Supreme Court denies bail to 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar
- PM Modi urges women cops to engage women in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent youth from taking to terrorism
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slammed the government over the alleged rise in unemployment and privatisation. She raised the issue of Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level Exams allegedly being in a state of limbo.
“2017- No appointments till now under SSC CGL. 2018 – Even results are not out of the CGL exam. 2019 – CGL exam was not held. 2020 SSC CGL – No vacancies taken out,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
“If vacancies come out, then no exams. If exams take place, then no results. If results come out, then no recruitment,” she said.
“The future of the youth is being ruined by private sector layoffs and a halt on government recruitment, but the government is serving lies in advertisements and speeches to hide the truth,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted with the hashtag ‘stop privatization’.
In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi appealed to the Narendra Modi government for “employment, reinstatement, results of exams”.
“Provide solutions to the problems being faced by the youth of the country,” he tweeted.
Meanwhile, Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala attacked the government over alleged rise in poverty. He cited growth and poverty figures from the UPA era to hit out at the current dispensation.
Citing a UN report, he said it shows a rapid rise in poverty among women. He also claimed that according to the International Labour Organization, 40 crore Indians are being pushed below the poverty line.
The Congress has stepped up its attack on the government after the country’s economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 per cent as the coronavirus-related lockdowns weighed on the already-declining consumer demand and investment.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.