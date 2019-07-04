RSS defamation case: Rahul Gandhi appears before Mumbai court for ‘linking’ organisation to Gauri Lankesh murder

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Mumbai on Thursday morning. (ANI Photo)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi today appeared before a local court in Mumbai in connection with a defamation case against him. The case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by an RSS activist after the Congress leader linked RSS to the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. Lankesh was shot dead outside her house in Bengaluru in September 2017.

Dhrutiman Joshi of the RSS had filed a case in 2017 against Gandhi and CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury for ‘defaming the Sangh’. In his complaint, Joshi alleged that within 24 hours of Gauri Lankesh’s death, Rahul told reporters that “anybody who speaks against the ideology of the BJP, against the ideology of the RSS, is pressured, beaten, attacked and even killed.”

“Statements made by the accused and the respective political parties are in utmost sense defamatory and belittle the RSS in the eyes of the common public. There was a definite move by the accused to tarnish the image of the RSS, without citing any proof,” Joshi alleged in his complaint. “For a mere political score, the accused had unnecessarily dragged the name of RSS and it in a move to rake up negative sentiments in the minds of the people against the RSS,” it read.

Gandhi arrived in Mumbai on Thursday morning, a day after he announced that he was stepping down as Congress chief. He was accompanied by senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Milind Deora. A number of party workers and supporters gathered in large numbers to extend their support to the leader. SUpporters also gathered outside the court and held a demonstration.

Another RSS worker has filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi Gandhi at Bhiwandi for allegedly blaming the organisation for Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination.