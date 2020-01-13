Rahul Gandhi dares Modi: Visit any university without police if you have guts

Gandhi said that the voice of the youth was legitimate and that it should not be suppressed. (PTI)

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi today launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he was trying to distract the nation and divide people. He said that the voice of the youth was legitimate and that it should not be suppressed. “Instead of addressing the problem of the youth, Narendra Modi is trying to distract the nation and divide people. Voice of the youth is legitimate, it should not be suppressed, the government should listen to it,” he said.

The Congress leader further dared the prime minister to “tell youngsters why Indian economy has become a disaster”. “He doesn’t have guts to stand in front of students. I challenge him to go to any university, stand there without police and tell people what he’s going to do for this country,” he said while speaking to reporters after the opposition meeting on CAA and NRC. The opposition has been against the amended citizenship law and NRC.

His remarks came in the backdrop of violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University on January 5. Members from Left and ABVP blamed each other for the violence in which over 30 people suffered injuries. The violence had also erupted in Jamia Milia Islamia during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Congress has been blaming the BJP and Centre for the violence in JNU and Jamia. It has also accused the Delhi police of being in cahoots with the Centre.

Earlier on Monday, 20 opposition parties met to deliberate their strategy on the Citizenship Act and NRC. Some of the leaders who attended the meeting were NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI-M’s Sitaram Yechury, RJD’s Manoj Jha, CPI’s D Raja, JMM’s Hemant Soren, Loktantrik Janta Dal’s Sharad Yadav, PDP’s Mir Mohd Fayaz, D Kupendra Reddy of JD-S, RLD’s Ajit Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi and RLSP’s Upendra Kushwaha.

However, some of the notable parties did not participate in the meeting. Among them were West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati and Sena chief Uddhav Thackerey.