Rahul Gandhi criticises Modi government’s foreign policy over cancellation of work visas by Maldives

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today criticised the Modi government’s foreign policy, holding it responsible for the cancellation of work visas for Indians by the Maldives.

He alleged the BJP government’s foreign policy was only about “photo-ops” and “no agenda meetings”.

“Maldives, once one of our closest allies and beneficiary of massive aid, is cancelling Indian work visas and putting up ‘Not Hiring Indians’ signs.

“This happens when foreign policy becomes about photo ops and ‘no agenda meetings’ instead of strategic intent,” he tweeted.

Gandhi cited a media report claiming a downturn in the ties with the Maldives had hit Indian job opportunities in the island country.