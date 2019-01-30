Rahul Gandhi criticised for politicising courtesy visit to ailing Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

(Source: PTI)

The Goa unit of the BJP has criticised Congress president Rahul Gandhi for claiming that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar told him during the former’s courtesy visit on Tuesday that he had “nothing to do with the new Rafale deal”. The Congress president had claimed so in Kochi on Tuesday.

Criticizing Gandhi, Mauvin Godinho, Goa’s minister of panchayats told media in Panaji that it (Rahul Gandhi’s claim) was not appropriate for the party chief to do.

Adding that when civil courtesies are extended, it should remain that – a courtesy, Godinho said that all leaders might belong to different parties, however, one should not involve politics into the matter.

“Now if big leaders start getting politics into such things also, I think it is not the right thing to do,” he said.

When a person makes a visit especially to enquire about a someone’s health, it should remained that way. Gandhi should not make an attempt to “capitalise” that and do something to the contrary, as when meetings such as this happen between two people, many things can be said about each other, said Godinho.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to ailing Goa CM Parrikar who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment for a year now.

Gandhi, however, chose not to clarify where Parrikar made those comments about Rafale. Goa’s leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar who was also present at the said meeting, has on the other hand, claimed that the matter did not come up in the brief meeting between Gandhi and Parrikar.

READ ALSO | Posters depict Rahul Gandhi as Lord Ram ahead of Congress’ Jan Akanksha rally in Bihar

On being asked about it, Kavlekar said it was a “totally private visit” by Gandhi and he only came to enquire about Parrikar’s health. Gandhi also told the MLAs that he will be making another visit to discuss issues related to the party, maybe next month, a report in Hindustan Times said.

A day prior to the visit, Gandhi had posted on Twitter about the alleged “Rafale tapes” that has Goa’s health minister Vishwajit Rane allegedly saying that his cabinet colleagues were told by Goa CM Parrikar that he has files concerning the controversial Rafale fighter jets deal in his bedroom.

Michael Lobo, Deputy Speaker of the Goa Assembly and a BJP legislator praised the Congress president’s warm gesture of making a courtesy call on the ailing Goa Chief Minister and said that the country needed more leaders like Rahul Gandhi.

ANI reported that Goa CM Manohar Parrikar has also written to Congress President Rahul Gandhi, and said, “I feel let down that you have used this visit for your petty political gains. In the 5 minutes you spent with me, neither did you mention anything about Rafale, nor did we discuss anything related to it.’