Rahul Gandhi counters Modi’s attack against Congress, says PM poster boy of Pakistan, not us

By: | Published: March 7, 2019 12:06 PM

Gandhi's remarks came after the prime minister on Tuesday called the opposition as "poster boys of Pakistan" for seeking proof of IAF's action on a terror camp in Balakot in Pakistan.

Rahul Gandhi counters Modi’s attack against Congress (ANI Photo)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi dubbing him as the “poster boy of Pakistan” for hugging former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif and inviting the country’s spy agency ISI to Pathankot after the IAF base was attacked.

ALSO READ | Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi seeks probe against PM Modi, says his name appears in Defence Ministry documents

“He is the Pakistan’s poster boy, not us”, said Gandhi, hitting back at Modi for having publicly hugged Sharif during his swearing-in ceremony and later when he visited Pakistan to wish him on his birthday.

The Congress president also attacked the prime minister for inviting Pakistan’s spy agency ISI to India to probe the Pathankot terror attack.

He said he has seen the views of families of CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack, who have raised questions on the impact of the air strike in Pakistan, asserting that the Congress has also said this.

