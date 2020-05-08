Maintain transparency in actions on handling COVID: Rahul Gandhi tells Modi govt

Rahul Gandhi has asked the Modi government to deposit into bank accounts of poor during the lockdown. (File pic)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday came down heavily on the Centre over its handling of the current situation which has arisen due to the coronavirus lockdown. Addressing the media today, Rahul asked the government to provide financial support to the poor by depositing cash into their accounts and take measures to convert people’s fear into confidence.

“The central thing that government needs to do now is, give a little bit of transparency on its actions. We need to understand when they open the coronavirus lockdown what will be the criteria for its opening,” he told reporters, adding that ‘government should convert people’s fear of disease into confidence’.

“Lockdown is not an on/off switch, it is a transition which requires cooperation between Centre, states and people,” Rahul added.

Stating that ‘we are in an emergency’, he said that idea of injecting a sum of Rs 7,500 directly into hands of poor is critical. He said, “We have to protect job creators, build a wall for them to protect jobs, wages; we have to give them financial support.”

The former Congress president it is necessary to start the domestic economy soon. “The more time we lose, the worse impact it will have,” he said.

Lashing out at the government over alleged centralisation of power, Rahul said said that there is a need to decentralise fight against COVID.

“There will be calamity if we continue to centralise decision-making,” he said.

He said that “if we keep this fight only in PMO, we will lose. Prime Minister must devolve power”.

Criticising for not giving leeway to the states, he said, “Red, orange and green zones have been demarcated at national level. These zones should be decided at state levels involving District Magistrates. Our CMs are saying that the areas which are red zones at national level are actually green zones & vice versa.”