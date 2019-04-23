Who is chowkidar, Supreme Court asks Rahul Gandhi as it issues contempt notice to Congress chief

By: | Updated: April 23, 2019 1:26 PM

Rahul Gandhi contempt notice, Rafale deal, Supreme CourtCongress president Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)

Contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi: Trouble is set to rise for Congress president Rahul Gandhi for attriburing his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ jibe in Rafale deal at Prime Minister to the Supreme Court. An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on Tuesday issued a contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi and said that the contempt petition against him will be heard along with review petition in Rafale deal case on April 30. Rahul Gandhi may have to be present in the court personally unless the court formally exempts him to do so.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi told the court that Rahul Gandhi is yet to  offer any apology for the remark as he had claimed a couple of days ago.

Responding to the charge on behalf of the Congress chief, Abhishek Manu Singhvi reiterated that Rahul Gandhi has already expressed regret for using the chowkidar jibe and mixing it up with Supreme Court’s order. Singhvi also accused PM Modi of wrongly claiming that the court has given him a clean chit in the Rafale case. “Who is Chowkidar?” CJI Ranjan Gogoi asked during the arguments.

Rahul Gandhi also appealed the Supreme Court to close the criminal contempt petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, however, the top court turned down his request.

“On hearing senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on behalf of Gandhi in the contempt petition we deem it fit to issue notice to the respondent (Rahul) Gandhi,” the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

“We also direct the registry to list the review petition along with the contempt petition next Tuesday,” the bench also comprising Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna said.

The Congress president was dragged to court by Meenakshi Lekhi over his statement following the Supreme Court’s April 10 ruling in the Rafale deal that documents submitted by the petitioners were admissible as evidence. Soon after the verdict, Rahul Gandhi had told journalists that the Supreme Court vindicated his stand that there were corruption in Rafale deal in which PM Modi was also involved.

“Supreme Court has made it clear that chowkidar allowed the theft. SC has accepted that some sort of corruption took place in the Rafale deal,” Rahul told reporters in Amethi.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Who is chowkidar, Supreme Court asks Rahul Gandhi as it issues contempt notice to Congress chief
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Advertisement

Focal Point

Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
Big drop in trade deficit with China? Only if Hong Kong is not counted
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
How to boost exports: Suggestion to Modi govt as full fiscal trade deficit hits record high
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Don't waste interest rates, use RBI policy statement as policy tool in itself
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition