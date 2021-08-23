Opposition unity: Rahul Gandhi taking initiative; will fight future elections together, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge also slammed the BJP over the Pegasus issue.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has said that Rahul Gandhi has been talking to opposition leaders and there is no doubt that the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections will be between the BJP vs opposition parties. Speaking to The Indian Express, Kharge said that the Congress always plays a positive role and will give constructive support in building opposition unity.

“The Congress always plays a positive role, proactive role….The Congress will give all constructive support to build this (Opposition) unity. Rahul Gandhi is coming forward and talking to leaders personally. There is no doubt we will have unity and fight future elections together with the other parties,” he said.

Kharge said that the Congress conducted nearly 15-16 meetings in his chamber with all political parties during the monsoon session and all the suggestions were considered before raising issues.

Speaking about taking on the Modi government in future, Kharge said that election strategies are made over time. “There are different parties involved, and you have to agree on a few issues. We are working on uniting on a few issues and raising them. Pegasus, Covid, farm laws, inflation have been some of the issues that we raised together recently. These can be election issues too,” said Kharge.

Kharge said that BJP uses muscle power against the Opposition and the central agencies like the CBI, ED, CVC are routinely used to throttle democracy. Kharge said that Sonia Gandhi is talking to opposition leaders and the party is working on a strategy. “We will take everyone together and move forward,” said Kharge.

Kharge also slammed the BJP over the Pegasus issue. He said that the NSO (the group which sells Pegasus spyware) stands for ‘Narendra, Shah Overall surveillance’. The LoP claimed that the BJP is scared of debate and did not allow it despite opposition MPs giving over 40 notices.