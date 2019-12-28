NPR, NRC will be more disastrous than demonetisation, says Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo.ANI)

Rahul Gandhi slams govt over NPR, NRC: Continuing his tirade against the Modi government over the issue of National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday linked the two with the 2016 demonetisation move. He said that NPR and NRC will be double disastrous than the note ban.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of Congress’ 135th foundation day function at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said that the prime aim behind these exercises is to “ask all poor people whether they are Indian or not”. “This will be more disastrous for the people then demonetisation. This will have twice the impact of demonetisation,” he said.

The former Congress president went on to add that the Modi government is working only for “15 crony capitalists”.

“His (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) 15 friends will not have to show any document and the money generated will go into the pockets if those 15 people,” Rahul Gandhi claimed.

Responding to a question over his allegation that PM Modi lied when he said that there were no detention centres in India, Gandhi said,”I have tweeted a video where Narendra Modi is saying that there are no detention centres in India, and in the same video there are visuals of a detention centre, so you decide who is lying”.

Earlier this week, Rahul Gandhi had countered PM Modi’s remark over detention centres tweeting a video of about presence of such a camp in Assam.

“The Prime Minister of the RSS lies to Mother India,” he had tweeted in Hindi along with the hashtag #JhootJhootJhoot.

“No Muslim is being sent to detention centres, nor are there any detention centres in India. I am shocked at the lengths some people can go to spread lies,” PM Modi had said addressing a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan last Sunday.