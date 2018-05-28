Rahul Gandhi accompanies Sonia Gandhi for medical-check up abroad; all you want to know

Both of them have left for medical check-up late last night.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has accompanied his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi for treatment abroad. Both of them have left for medical check-up late last night. According to reports, Sonia Gandhi has travelled abroad for her annual medical examination. She had undergone a surgery in the US in 2011, the report says. “Will be out of India for a few days, accompanying Sonia ji to her annual medical check up. To my friends in the BJP social media troll army: don’t get too worked up…I’ll be back soon! (sic),” the Congress president took to Twitter to make his announcement.

Report says that Sonia Gandhi will stay abroad for a longer period even as Rahul Gandhi would return within a week. A few key decisions, including the allocation of ministerial portfolios in Karnataka after a Congress-JD(S) government led by HD Kumaraswamy was formed in the southern state last week, have been put on hold. Some fresh appointments in the Congress are also awaited as part of the party’s rejig under Rahul Gandhi.

Take a look at Rahul Gandhi’s Tweet

Will be out of India for a few days, accompanying Sonia ji to her annual medical check up. To my friends in the BJP social media troll army: don’t get too worked up…I’ll be back soon! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 27, 2018

The Congress chief held deliberations with party leaders since Saturday to decide on the portfolios for the party’s legislators in Karnataka, but the discussions remained inconclusive. The sources said Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a rally at Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh on June 6 to mark the first anniversary of police firing on farmers there.

In past, BJP has raised questions over Rahul Gandhi’s visit out of the country.