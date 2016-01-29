Rahul Gandhi congratulates Sania Mirza, Martina Hingis on Aus Open victory

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today congratulated Sania Mirza and Martina Hingis for their “big win” at the Australian Open.

“Congratulations to @MirzaSania & @mhingis on the big win at the #AusOpen- their third Grand Slam in a row! Fantastic achievement,” he said in a tweet.

Reports from Melbourne said that in a perfect climax to their stupendous run, Mirza and Hingis were today crowned the Australian Open women’s doubles champions after they tamed the spirited Czech duo of Andrea Hlavackova and Lucie Hradecka in straight sets for their 36th win in a row.