Rahul Gandhi condoles death of migrant labourers in accident in UP

Updated: May 16, 2020 11:14:13 AM

At least 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 36 people sustained injuries when a trailer truck carrying them collided with another truck in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Rahul Gandhi, congress leader,migrant labourers, Auraiya district, Kanpur division, latest news on rahul gandhiCongress leader Rahul Gandhi (IE photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the migrant labourers killed in the truck collision in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district.

“Pained by the news of the death of 24 labourers and injuries to many people in the accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish speedy recovery for those injured,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Both the trucks involved in the accident were carrying the labourers. The incident took place between 3 am and 3.30 am.

Auraiya, which falls under the Kanpur division, is in south-west Uttar Pradesh. It is on the National Highway-19 and is 400 km away from Delhi and 200 km from Lucknow.

