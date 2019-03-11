Rahul Gandhi condoles death of 157 people in Ethiopian Airline plane crash

By: | Updated: March 11, 2019 12:46 PM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those killed in the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash.

Four Indians, including a UN consultant attached with the Environment Ministry, were among the 157 people killed when a Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed after taking-off from Addis Ababa.

“I have been saddened by the news of the Ethiopian Airlines plane crash,” Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Four Indians were also among those killed in the crash, he said.

“In this time of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” Gandhi said.

