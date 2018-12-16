Rahul Gandhi completes 1 year as Congress president. His commitment to partymen

Gandhi, after being elected unopposed as the Congress chief, took over his new assignment on December 16 last year from her mother, Sonia Gandhi, at the party headquarters on Akbar Road here.

On a day Rahul Gandhi completed a year as Congress president, he reiterated his commitment to building a strong, united and a vibrant party. Gandhi, after being elected unopposed as the Congress chief, took over his new assignment on December 16 last year from her mother, Sonia Gandhi, at the party headquarters on Akbar Road here.

“On the 1st anniversary of taking over as Congress President, I reiterate my commitment to building a strong, united and vibrant Congress party. “I am overwhelmed by the greetings and messages I’ve received today and thank each and every one of you for your affection and support,” he posted on Twitter on Sunday.