Rahul Gandhi compared to ‘Nipah Virus’ by Haryana minister

Anil Vij is a minister from Haryana. (PTI)

Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij on Tuesday stoked a controversy by comparing Congress President Rahul Gandhi to Nipah virus. “Rahul Gandhi is similar to Nipah virus, whichever party he comes in contact with, that party will be finished,” he tweeted in Hindi. Not a stranger to controversies, Vij claimed that an all party-alliance would have no impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that will be held in 2019. “They (parties) are trying to come together (in alliance) but they will be finished off,” he said.

This is not the first time Vij has made a controversial remark. Earlier, he had said the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as the Congress President would help PM Narendra Modi in making India ‘Congress-mukt’. “I welcome the decision of making Rahul Gandhi as the president of the Congress. It will help Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’,” he had told ANI.

राहुल गांधी #निपाह वायरस के समान है । जो भी राजनीतिक पार्टी इसके सम्पर्क में आएगी वह फना हो जाएगी । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) May 27, 2018

Vij also created controversy earlier this year when he announced a bounty of Rs 10 crore for beheading Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali amid the row surrounding the film “Padmaavat”, due to its alleged misrepresentation of queen Padmavati.

Rahul Gandhi has been the on the firing line of many BJP leaders in recent times.

Earlier in the day, Smriti Irani, Textile Minister in Amethi said the Congress president lost every assembly seat and local election in the last four years. “In Amethi, he (Rahul Gandhi) lost every assembly seat and local election in last 4 yrs, a person who is not guaranteed to come back to his own constituency, what do you think are his chances of coming back to the country. Whoever from BJP fights election from there, will win,” she told ANI.