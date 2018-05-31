​​​
  3. Rahul Gandhi cites media report on ‘kickbacks’ to Defence Ministry officials, asks PM Modi to act

Rahul Gandhi cites media report on ‘kickbacks’ to Defence Ministry officials, asks PM Modi to act

"Modi ji, as our self proclaimed chokidar, I urge you to take immediate action against your corrupt MODI officials," Rahul said on Twitter, using the hashtag 'BJPDefenceScam'.

By: | New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2018 4:20 PM
rahul gandhi, media report, india defence ministry corruption, india aircraft deal corruption, narendra modi Congress President Rahul Gandhi today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take “immediate action” against “corrupt” officials, citing a media report alleging that Ukraine is probing kickbacks worth crores paid to India’s Defence Ministry officials for an aircraft spares deal. (PTI)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take “immediate action” against “corrupt” officials, citing a media report alleging that Ukraine is probing kickbacks worth crores paid to India’s Defence Ministry officials for an aircraft spares deal.

Tagging the report by a newspaper, Gandhi tweeted, “Ministry Of Defence, India (MODI) officials, accused of making millions of $’s in kickbacks via Dubai by Ukrainian Govt. in AN32 deal.” “Modi ji, as our self proclaimed chokidar, I urge you to take immediate action against your corrupt MODI officials,” he said on Twitter, using the hashtag ‘BJPDefenceScam’.

Ukraine is investigating alleged kickbacks to the tune of USD 2.6 million (Rs 17.55 crore) in India’s purchase of spares for military transport aircraft An-32 in which its Anti-Corruption Bureau suspects the involvement of Indian Defence Ministry officials, the report alleged.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top