Rahul Gandhi calls Arvind Subramanian ‘the brightest’, says RSS controls the economy

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that outgoing Chief Economic Advisor of India, Arvind Subramanian, was ‘the brightest’ in service and has flown off from a ‘sinking’ Indian economy. In a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi alleged that he was “fast asleep” and described the situation as crazy. He further alleged that an invisible hand of “Rashtriya Swayamasewak Sangh” is steering the economy “onto the rocks”.

“Ex ? FM is locked in his room, breaking news on Facebook. BJP Treasurer has the keys to the Indian Economy. The brightest flee the sinking ship, as the “invisible hand” of the RSS steers it onto the rocks,” Gandhi tweeted. “Meanwhile, Captain DeMo is fast asleep. It’s crazy out there!” he added. Gandhi’s comment came soon after Union Minister Arun Jaitley announced that Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian was leaving the Finance Ministry.

The Congress further took a swipe at Jaitley for breaking the news on Facebook and questioned whether Jaitley, who held the finance portfolio, has control over his office. “Ex? FM is locked in his room, breaking news on Facebook. BJP treasurer has the keys to the Indian economy,” he tweeted.

Interestingly, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), a body affiliated to RSS, slammed Subramanian after Jaitley’s Facebook post. The organisation said the next economic consultant should be one who believes in Indian ethos and values, and is not obsessed with FDI or is on sabbatical.

SJM alleged that Subramanian lacked an understanding of the country and “ignored” farmers. “Subramanian lacked knowledge about India, he was obsessed with only Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and ignored the most important aspect of our economy — agriculture and farmers,” SJM co-convener Ashwani Mahajan was quoted as saying by PTI.

On the other hand, Subramanian said that he decided to quit the job, with close to a year of his tenure remaining, and return to the US for “very compelling reasons”.