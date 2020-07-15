Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Sachin Pilot’s exit: Here’s what he said

Rahul Gandhi's statement comes just a day after Congress sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Deputy CM and President of Rajasthan Pradesh Committee, accusing him of conspiring with the BJP to topple the government headed by state's CM Ashok Gehlot.
Breaking his silence on infighting between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that if anybody wanted to leave the party they will. The remark was directed at Sachin Pilot even though he did not name him. “It opens the door for young leaders like you,” said Rahul Gandhi at an NSUI meeting today,” he was quoted as saying by ANI citing sources.
If anybody wants to leave the party they will. It opens the door for young leaders like you, said Rahul Gandhi at an NSUI meeting today: Sources (file pic) pic.twitter.com/jxG0NTgNlO
- West Bengal: 50% tipplers switch over to cheaper brands of liquor due to price hike, says survey
- Kerala gold smuggling case: Congress to move no-confidence motion against Pinarayi Vijayan govt, alleges Speaker's involvement
- Congress attempts fresh outreach to Sachin Pilot, but terms and conditions apply
— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020
This comes just a day after Congress sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Deputy CM and President of Rajasthan Pradesh Committee, accusing him of conspiring with the BJP to topple the government headed by state’s CM Ashok Gehlot. The Rajasthan Chief Minister has also levelled this charge against Sachin Pilot that he was indulging in horse-trading with the BJP to bring down his government in the state.
However, the Congress today once again reached out to Sachin Pilot and asked him to return to the party fold and resolve the issues by having dialogues with party colleagues.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.