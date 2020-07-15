Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Sachin Pilot’s exit: Here’s what he said

Breaking his silence on infighting between Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that if anybody wanted to leave the party they will. The remark was directed at Sachin Pilot even though he did not name him. “It opens the door for young leaders like you,” said Rahul Gandhi at an NSUI meeting today,” he was quoted as saying by ANI citing sources.

This comes just a day after Congress sacked Sachin Pilot from the posts of Deputy CM and President of Rajasthan Pradesh Committee, accusing him of conspiring with the BJP to topple the government headed by state’s CM Ashok Gehlot. The Rajasthan Chief Minister has also levelled this charge against Sachin Pilot that he was indulging in horse-trading with the BJP to bring down his government in the state.

However, the Congress today once again reached out to Sachin Pilot and asked him to return to the party fold and resolve the issues by having dialogues with party colleagues.