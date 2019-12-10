Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Citizenship Amendment Bill, terms it an attack on Indian Constitution

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government over Citizenship Bill.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the Modi government over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill which was passed by the Lok Sabha by a comfortable majority at around midnight yesterday. In a tweet, the former Congress president termed the legislation as an “attack on the Constitution of India” and said those supporting it were attempting to destroy the foundation of the country.

“CAB is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation,” he said.

His remark comes 12 hours after the Lok Sabha cleared the bill. The bill was cleared by the Lowe House a little after midnight. A total of 48 MPs took part in the debate before the division. While 311 members voted in favour of the bill, 81 opposed it.

The bill will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha for a nod. The bill has triggered a widespread protest in the Northeast states. The opposition parties are arguing that citizenship cannot be granted on the basis of religion and it was being done by the BJP for political benefits. However, Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha rubbished all charges and said that the bill doesn’t violate the secular fabric of India and it shouldn’t be linked to any religion. He also urged the opposition parties not to spread misinformation.

The #CAB is an attack on the Indian constitution. Anyone who supports it is attacking and attempting to destroy the foundation of our nation. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 10, 2019



The bill seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees coming from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan after facing religious persecution there. There are apprehensions that the bill will nullify the provisions of the Assam accord of 1985. The Assam accord which was signed by then PM Rajiv Gandhi and leaders of Assam Movement fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of illegal immigrants irrespective of religion. The cut-off date for citizenship under CAB is December 31, 2014.