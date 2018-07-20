Rahul Gandhi’s ‘bhukamp’ in Parliament: Nirmala Sitharaman lied on Rafale deal under pressure from PM Modi

“First, our defence minister said that she will share the details of Rafael Deal, later she said that Indian government is under a secrecy pact with the government of France and cannot share the details,” Gandhi said.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lied under pressure from PM Narendra Modi when it came to sharing the details of Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament today. “First, our defence minister said that she will share the details of Rafael Deal, later she said that Indian government is under a secrecy pact with the government of France and cannot share the details,” Gandhi said.

“However, when I personally met President of France, he told me there is no such pact. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lied under the pressure of PM Narendra Modi,” Gandhi said.

He further said that PM Modi is smiling under a ‘touch of nervousness’ in the House. “I can see him smiling… but there’s a touch of nervousness in the gentleman and he is looking away from me,” Gandhi said. “I can understand that… he cannot look into my eyes, I can see that because the Prime Minister has not been truthful,” Gandhi added.

Gandhi said that Modi shares a relationship with the rich businessman. “Everybody understands there is a relationship between PM and some rich businessmen… one of them has benefited to the tune of Rs 45000 crore in Rafale Deal… PM must explain why this contract was taken away from HAL and youth of Karnataka,” Gandhi said.

“A businessmen who has not built a single airplane in his life and has a debt of Rs 35000 crore was given the Rafale deal because of his relationship with PM,” he claimed further .

The Congress chief further slammed Modi for the excessive amount of money going for the PM’s marketing. “Everybody understands and sees the amount of money which goes into the marketing of the Prime Minister of India,” Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks stirred a huge storm in the Parliament with the government benches objecting to the Congress president making unsubstanitated charges. The house was adjourned for 10 minutes in the melee.