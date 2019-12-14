‘My name is not Rahul Savarkar’, says Rahul Gandhi at Congress rally, refuses to apologise for ‘rape in India’ remark

Rahul Gandhi at Congress Bharat Bachao Rally in Ramlila Maidan, Delhi. (Photo/ANI)

Congress Bharat Bachao Rally: A defiant Rahul Gandhi refused to apologise for his ‘rape in India’ remark while taking a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party using the name Vinayak Savarkar. Speaking at Congress mega Bharat Bachao rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi said the BJP was asking him to apologise for highlighting the truth.

“Yesterday, the BJP asked me to apologise in Parliament for what I said at a rally. They asked me to apologise for speaking truth. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, my name is Rahul Gandhi, and I will never ever apologise,” a charged up Rahul Gandhi said triggering huge applause from the crowd.

The BJP had stalled proceedings in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha on Friday demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remark at an election rally in Jharkhand earlier this week.

The former Congress president said PM Modi and Amit Shah should apologise for ruining India’s economy and trying to break the country.

“PM Modi has single-handedly destroyed the country’s economy. There was a time when India was growing at 9 per cent and the world talked about India’s success story. Now, people are standing in long lines to buy onions at Rs 200 per kilo,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Referring to the widescale protests in northeastern states over the amended Citizenship Law, Rahul Gandhi said Assam and other states were burning due to the policies of the BJP government.