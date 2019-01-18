Rahul Gandhi bats for united opposition, lends support to Mamata Banejee’s mega January 19 rally

Mamata Banerjee’s mega show of strength at a rally in West Bengal’s capitaL Kolkata has found support from Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Showering praise on the “great people of Bengal”, Rahul said lent his whole-hearted support to the Trinamool Congress chief who has convened a rally of opposition leaders in a bid to display the unity among non-BJP parties.

In a letter to Mamata Banerjee that Rahul posted on his Facebook page, the Congress president hoped that the participating political parties manage to send out a powerful message of united India together.

Rahul said that the entire opposition is united in “our belief that true nationalism and development can only be defended on the tested pillars of democracy, social justice and secularism.” He said that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are out to destroy these ideas.

“I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity and hope that we send a powerful message of united India together,” he added.

Mamata Banerjee is slated to hold a mega rally of opposition parties in Kolkata on Saturday. Almost political parties including the Congress have confirmed their participation in the rally which is aimed at showing unity among the opposition parties and forging an alliance on non-BJP parties to be pitted against the saffron party in the general elections.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi writes a letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (TMC) extending support. letter reads, “The entire opposition is united…. I extend my support to Mamata Di on this show of unity & hope that we send a powerful message of a united India together,” pic.twitter.com/Qe3YmZZE4I — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2019



The Congress president further said that united opposition is moved by the hope of a new tomorrow, a tomorrow filled with an India of India in which the voice of every man, woman and child will be head and respected irrespective of caste, economic status and religion.

The Congress party suffered a setback last week when Samajawadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announced an election pact in Uttar Pradesh without including the grand old party. The Congress is seeking to forge an alliance with regional parties to give a tough fight to the BJP and improve its in tally in the Lok Sabha where it had won just 44 seats in the 2014 polls.

Although the Congress has been making efforts to join the ranks with different political parties, several leaders including Mamata and Mayawati have expressed reservations on Rahul’s leadership. TDP and DMK are the only two parties who have openly backed Rahul’s candidature for the PM’s post.

The Lok Sabha polls are due to be held between April and May later this year.