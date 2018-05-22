Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Narendra Modi over UPSC ‘overhaul’, says RSS wants to appoint central officers of its choice

Gandhi, tweeting out an alleged copy of the letter written by an official of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, said that ‘future of students is at risk’

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked PM Narendra Modi over an alleged amendment his ministry wants in the procedure to award transfers to the cadres of Indian Administrative Services. Gandhi, tweeting out an alleged copy of the letter written by an official of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, said that ‘future of students is at risk’ and that prime minister wants RSS to decide the officials. “Rise up students, your future is at risk! RSS wants what’s rightfully yours,” he said on Twitter. “The letter below reveals the PM’s plan to appoint officers of RSS’s choice into the Central Services, by manipulating the merit list using subjective criteria, instead of exam rankings,” added the Congress president.

As per an Indian Express report dated 21st May, the criteria for cadre allocation may significantly change if the central government approves a new proposal, which is being presently assessed. At present, the concerned ministry is reportedly mulling whether the foundation course for new recruits at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) can be converted into a marks scoring exercise. The Centre is also assessing whether service and cadre can be allocated based on their “performance” during the 15-week foundation course at LBSNAA.

As per the current procedure, the candidates who manage to crack the UPSC civil services examination get into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and other central services on the basis of their ranks. The successful candidates are allotted the services on the basis of the merit and are sent to LBSNAA for training. The candidates undergo a 15-week foundation course before the recruits branch out to service-specific training programmes.

The IE report says that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) wants to alter the existing process. As per the new scheme, the services and cadres will be allotted to candidates only after reviewing their performances in the Foundation Course. Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) have sent communiques in this regard to various cadre-controlling ministries, seeking their views on the proposed move. An alleged copy of the same was tweeted by Rahul Gandhi.