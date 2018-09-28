Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Narendra Modi on health insurance scheme

Gandhi has been attacking Modi on various issues and has gone on a major offensive against him on the Rafale deal, alleging “favouritism” and causing huge loss to the state exchequer.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging he opened the State’s coffers for an annual expense of a meagre Rs 40 per person as a health insurance “lollipop” while “giving” Rs 1,30,000 crore to Anil Ambani in the Rafale “scam”. Taking to Twitter, he said the Rs 2,000 crore in the health insurance scheme for 50 crore Indians works out to a mere Rs 40 per person annual expense.

“When does the country’s watchman open the coffers of the state exchequer? “Giving Rs 1,30,000 crore to Anil Ambani in Rafale scam. Giving Rs 2,000 crore to 50 crore Indians in Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY. Modi ji’s annual expense a mere Rs 40 per person for the Rs 5 lakh health insurance lollipop. Wow Modiji wow, the news is your publicity,” he said in Hindi on Twitter.

