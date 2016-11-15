Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Narendra Modi again; calls demonetisation a ‘knee-jerk’ decision

“Do you see any black money players in bank lines; it’s only farmers, govt servants & common man,” said Rahul. (ANI)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi once again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for central government’s decision to demonetise Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes. “Do you see any black money players in bank lines; it’s only farmers, govt servants & common man,” said Rahul. “Couple of days back, PM was laughing in his speech, then next day he was crying. He should decide what he wants to do,” he added. Rahul alleged that “big players”, who had hoards of black money, have been allowed to walk-free by PM Modi. “The big black money players have been allowed to go scot-free PM. Mallya and Lalit Modi are sitting abroad,” said the Congress vice president. “Do you see any players in bank lines; its only farmers, govt servant & common man,” he further said.

Rahul said that the chaos created after the crisis should be sorted out as soon as possible. “This decision has resulted in massive inconvenience for the people, this needs to be sorted out as soon as possible,” said Rahul. Rahuld also targeted several BJP leaders, who, he said were holding several hundred rupee notes in hand. He said: “I am seeing on social media that BJP leaders are holding cash stacks in their hand, where did they get this money from?” The Congress vice-president declined to comment on the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s standing in que to exchange currency notes. “Mera aur Narendra Modi ji ka tareeka alag hai, main unki Mata ji ke baare mein kuch nahi boloonga,” Rahul said. “Most economists I have met are saying there is no economic rationale behind this decision” Rahul added. He even claimed that the entire demonetisation row will turn out to be a big scam.