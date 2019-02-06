Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says he is visibly “shattered” following the Rafale issue

By: | Published: February 6, 2019 9:29 PM

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday asked party workers to stay away from using the "murdabad" slogan against his political adversary.

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks visibly “shattered” following the Rafale issue, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Wednesday asked party workers to stay away from using the “murdabad” slogan against his political adversary. Instead, he asked his party workers to win over the BJP with love and affection, “which is what the Congress stands for”. The Congress workers had shouted “murdabad” in unison when their party president took Narendra Modi’s name during a public meeting here. “These words (murdabad) are used by the BJP/RSS people. We, in Congress, do not use these words as we believe in love and affection,” Gandhi told party workers.

Stating that the Congress will be able to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections without giving way to hatred, Gandhi said, “There has been a change in facial expressions of Narendra Modi. He is being surrounded from all corners”. “Wherever he (Modi) looks, there is Rafale, kisan, mazdoor and women. Narendra Modi is now being gheraoed by all. There has been change in his face, mood and expressions. We have not done it with hatred. We have questioned him with love. We have done it by using love. We will defeat him,” Gandhi said. He hoped the Congress will use the same love to defeat the ruling Biju Janata Dal in Odisha. Later, the Congress chief danced with local tribal men and women at the meeting venue.

