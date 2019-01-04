Rahul Gandhi’s twin attack on PM Modi, Arun Jaitley on economy, fresh investments

By: | Updated: January 4, 2019 11:42 AM

Gandhi has been attacking the government over farmers' and economic issues. The government has rejected all assertions of the opposition party.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over a media report claiming that new investments in India had plunged to a 14-year-low, alleging that one is unable to handle the administration, while the other is unable to understand the economy.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi cited the report which claimed investments in the just-ended December quarter fell to a 14-year-low. The report cited fresh data from the project-tracking database of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

“Both ‘chowkidar’ (watchman) and his loudmouth friend are unable to do their work. One is unable to handle the administration, the other is unable to understand the economy,” the Congress president wrote in Hindi in a thinly veiled reference to Modi and Jaitley.

“One runs away fearing questions. The other comes and calls mangoes as tamarind,” Gandhi said.

“The country keeps suffering losses. But how does this matter to them?” he asked.

Gandhi has been attacking the government over farmers’ and economic issues. The government has rejected all assertions of the opposition party.

