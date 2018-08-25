Rahul Gandhi at LSE: Congress chief talks about 1984 riots, Rafale deal; gets support from party – 10 facts

Gandhi said that standing up for the oppressed is the idea of the Congress and every Indian has this embedded in them.

Rahul Gandhi at LSE: Addressing students at the London School of Economics (LSE) on Friday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi directly attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the first priority of the Congress is to defeat it and stop the institutions in India from being encroached upon. Gandhi added that there has been a systematic attack on Indian institutions and this needs to be stopped. Rahul Gandhi also raked up Rafale deal in the UK and spoke of the alleged corruption accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of favouring a businessman who had no experience in manufacturing aircraft.

Here’s what the Congress Chief said during his interaction at the London School of Economics:

1. Rahul Gandhi said that the 2019 elections are a battle between BJP and Opposition alliance. He added that the reason is for the first time, Indian institutions are under attack.

2. The Congress president said that the essence of ideology is non-violence. “As a victim of violence, I condemn any form of violence on anyone. I’m crystal clear about that”, he added.

3. Gandhi said that standing up for the oppressed is the idea of the Congress and every Indian has this embedded in them.

4. The Congress Chief also hit out at the Modi government on job crisis in the country. “Where China creates 50,000 jobs a day, only 450 jobs are created in a day. This is a catastrophe,” Gandhi said.

5. Gandhi raked up the multi-billion Rafale deal in the UK, accusing the BJP government of changing the contract to benefit an industrialist who was in debt. He already has been attacking the government for allegedly inking the deal at a much higher price than the one the previous UPA regime had negotiated to benefit “one businessman”.

6. Speaking at the prestigious LSE, the Congress president said that his party would happily co-operate with the BJP if they wish to pass the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament.

7. Earlier on Friday, at the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London, Gandhi accused the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) of trying to change the nature of India and capture India’s institutions.

8. Raking up the Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi said the Doklam standoff with China was not an “isolated issue” but part of a “sequence of events” and if Prime Minister Narendra Modi was carefully watching the process, India could have stopped it.

9. The Congress president got support from his party on Saturday which defended his statements over Rafale deal. “We think that the matter is serious enough that there should be a public debate & there should be a detailed inquiry. Which is why the Congress President & the party has raised it,” Congress leader P Chidambaram said.

10. The former Finance Minister also said that Rahul Gandhi couldn’t be blamed for 1984 riots. “Congress was in office in 1984. A very terrible thing happened in 1984 for which Dr Manmohan Singh apologised in Parliament. You can’t hold Rahul Gandhi responsible for that, he was 13 or 14. He hasn’t absolved anyone,” Chidambaram said.