Rahul Gandhi asks PM Narendra Modi to declare Kerala Floods a national disaster

Minutes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey and reviewed the flood situation in rain-battered Kerala at a high-level meeting in Kochi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed him by asking the prime minister to declare the floods a national disaster. In a tweet on Saturday morning, Gandhi said lives and futures of millions of people are at stake. “Dear PM, Please declare #Kerala floods a National Disaster without any delay. The lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people is at stake,” he tweeted.

The tweet came after PM Modi, after an overnight stay in the state capital, left for Kochi this morning for the aerial survey and the review meeting to get a first-hand knowledge of the enormity of the mayhem caused by the southwest monsoon.

Earlier there were reports that he may not take an aerial survey due to bad weather. But, he went ahead with it and was accompanied by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor P Sathasivam and Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons.

“The prime minister is reviewing the flood situation in Kerala at a high-level meeting. @CMOKerala,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) tweeted.

Meanwhile, the rescue operations are being affected by heavy rain. Since airlifting is the only option in some remote areas, where people are marooned since the past four days, the state government has sought more helicopters for airlifting them, chief minister said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramesh Chennithala said the government machinery has to be properly coordinated to ensure all the needy get help.

According to the latest weather report, heavy rains accompanied with gusty wind speed reaching 60 kmph is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts. The state is facing its worst flood in 100 years with 80 dams opened and all rivers in spate.