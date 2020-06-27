Rahul Gandhi asks govt to grant compensation to farmers affected by locust attack

He said this amid reports of damage to crops by locust attack in the northern states.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged the government to grant compensation to states and farmers who have suffered damage to crops due to locust attack. “Locusts have destroyed crops in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, UP, MP, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

“The Government Of India must provide support to the states and farmers who have suffered this menace,” he said on Twitter.

He said this amid reports of damage to crops by locust attack in the northern states.