Rahul Gandhi asks govt to grant compensation to farmers affected by locust attack

Published: June 27, 2020 4:47 PM

"The Government Of India must provide support to the states and farmers who have suffered this menace," he said on Twitter.

He said this amid reports of damage to crops by locust attack in the northern states.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged the government to grant compensation to states and farmers who have suffered damage to crops due to locust attack.  “Locusts have destroyed crops in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, UP, MP, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

