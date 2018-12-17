Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate: Stalin’s backing for Congress president evokes lukewarm response from Opposition

Rahul Gandhi at the unveiling ceremony of statue of Kalaignar Karunanidhi in Chennai

Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate: Days after Rahul Gandhi led Congress to a successful assembly election campaign which saw the century-old party coming back to power in BJP-ruled states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, DMK president M K Stalin proposed his name as the Opposition’s prime ministerial candidate going into the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. This also coincides with the first anniversary of Gandhi taking over as Congress president. Winning three states was crucial for Congress, Gandhi, as well as Opposition as a total of 65 Lok Sabha seats, are up for grabs in the regions.

“In 2018, on the occasion of unveiling Thalaivar Kalaignar statue, I propose, we will install a new prime minister in Delhi. We will build a new India, as the son of Thalaivar Kalaignar, I propose the candidature of Rahul Gandhi from Tamil Nadu,” Stalin announced at a rally which was attended by chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, N Chandrababu Naidu and Pinarayi Vijayan, respectively.

WATCH: Stalin proposes Rahul Gandhi’s name for PM post

Stalin also spoke about how his father and late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi had in 1980 declared “Welcome daughter of Pandit Nehru. Give a Stable Regime” while extending support to late Indira Gandhi. Similarly, he had made an invitation to Sonia Gandhi in 2004, saying “Welcome daughter-in-law of Indira Gandhi, India’s daughter should Win”.

Taking potshots at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, Stalin said, “Rahul has got the ability to defeat the ‘Fascist Nazist’ Modi government. I appeal to all my respected party leaders on the dais. We will strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi. We will save this nation.”

Opposition’s view

However, Stalin’s pitch for Gandhi as the PM candidate in 2019 did not see an enthusiastic response from the Opposition. “A number of opposition leaders are understood to have reservations against naming anyone as the prime ministerial face. The SP, TDP, BSP, TMC, and NCP disagree with Stalin’s announcement. It is premature. The PM name is to be decided only after the Lok Sabha results,” a top opposition leader was quoted as saying by PTI.

Other reports said that key constituents of mega opposition alliance (if takes shape), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) were not too willing to announce PM candidate so early. Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja said on Sunday that the secular parties should deliberate on this issue, hinting that Stalin’s proposition was premature.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also chosen to play her cards cautiously on the issue of the Opposition’s probable PM candidate for 2019 in the past. She has maintained that defeating BJP should be the primary objective rather than selecting the PM face.

BSP too has time to time projected its supremo Mayawati as a credible Dalit face for the top post. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who has always articulated his rapport with Rahul Gandhi, has emphasized on forming the government at the Centre first and then selecting the individual for the PM’s job.

CPI leader D Raja yesterday expressed his views on the issue, saying that it is a matter of discussion and deliberations and secular parties will only decide the final outcome. In October, Gandhi himself said that if allies want, he is ready to become the PM. However, he underlined that first they need to defeat BJP first and then decide on other matters.