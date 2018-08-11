Rahul Gandhi arrives in Jaipur, to hold road show, meeting with leaders

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived here today on a one-day visit to launch the party’s election campaign for the assembly polls in the state. Elections in Rajasthan are due in a few months.

Gandhi arrived at the Jaipur airport in a routine flight and was received by Congress general secretaries Avinash Pandey, also the in-charge of party affairs in Rajasthan, and Ashok Gehlot, and state Congress president Sachin Pilot among others.

Thousands of the party workers have gathered in the city for the Congress chief’s road show and a meeting at the Ramlila Ground.

Gandhi will be given welcomed by party workers at several places on his way to the Albert Hall, near the Ramlila Ground, from the airport.