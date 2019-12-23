Rahul Gandhi appeals to youths to join him at Rajghat protest against ‘hate, violence unleashed by Modi-Shah’

New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2019 11:46:23 AM

"Dear Students and Youth of India, It's not good enough just to feel India. At times like these it's critical to show that you're India and won't allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah," he said on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi protest, Rahul Gandhi Rajghat protest, narendra modi, amit shah, CAA, priyanka gandhi vadraCongress leader Rahul Gandhi (Reuters Image)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged students and youths to join him at Rajghat to protest against the “hate and violence unleashed by Modi-Shah” and show that they will not allow India to be “destroyed by hatred”. “Dear Students and Youth of India, It’s not good enough just to feel India. At times like these it’s critical to show that you’re India and won’t allow India to be destroyed by hatred. “Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah,” he said on Twitter.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also appealed to people to join them at Rajghat in “this fight for saving” the Constitution. “This country is a collective bond, collective dream. We have nurtured this land with Labour. “We have to save the country from the politics of divide and rule. Let us join at 3 PM at Bapu’s memorial at Rajghat and be a part of Constitution recitation,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi.

