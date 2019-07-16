Rahul Gandhi appeals to Congress workers to help in relief ops in flood-affected areas

The situation in Assam has deteriorated with death toll rising to 15 and floodwaters submerging 30 of the 33 districts.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Tuesday appealed to party workers in flood-hit Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Mizoram to help in relief and rescue efforts. Gandhi said that due to floods in these states, the situation has gone out of control. “Life has been badly affected. I appeal to Congress workers in all these states to help out in the relief and rescue work for the common people,” he said in a tweet.

The situation in Assam has deteriorated with death toll rising to 15 and floodwaters submerging 30 of the 33 districts. In Mizoram, at least 1,000 families have been evacuated as raging waters of the Khawthlangtuipui river flooded 32 villages in Lunglei district, while rain-related incidents have claimed five lives.

Over 20 people have died in Bihar floods, with 25.66 lakh people reeling under the deluge in 12 districts of the state following incessant rains in neighbouring country Nepal. Parts of Uttar Pradesh are also grappling with floods.