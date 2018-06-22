‘Rahul Gandhi and Sonia must answer’: BJP takes Congress to task over Ghulam Nabi Azad’s remark on Indian Army

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad addressing media at party office in New Delhi on Friday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Congress party over the remarks of its senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Kashmir and the Indian Army. Addressing the media here, Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Pradesh condemned the remarks and sought an explanation from Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad said that ‘Army was killing civilians more than terrorists’. This remark is shameful, unfortunate and irresponsible,” he said. “Ghulam Nabi Azad insulted Indian Army by saying that Army killing more civilians than terrorists.”

Prasad said that Rahul and Sonia owe an explanation to the nation. Prasad also said that following Rahul Gandhi’s elevation to the Congress president’s post, the party’s views towards the country’s security has changed. He said that the party is now speaking the language of terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“He (Ghulam Nabi Azad) is a new Ghulam Nabi Azad trained under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership,” he said, adding that the Congress party’s hatred fro India has been exposed.

“People who are supporting terrorism are happy with Ghulam Nabi Azad’s statement,” he said. “The language Congress leader is speaking, is supported by LeT. For what political gains the Congress party is standing with such forces that are talking to divide the country?”

Azad has recently in an interview said that Army operations in Jammu and Kashmir kill more civilians than terrorists. “They (forces) take action against four terrorists and kill 20 civilians. Their action is more against civilians than terrorists. For instance, they killed 13 civilians in Pulwama and just one terrorist,” he had said.

Azad’s remark was backed by Pakistan-based terror group LeT. In a statement issued today, terror group spokesperson Dr Abdullah Ghaznavi said that the group is of the same opinion as of the expressions of Ghulam Nabi Azad.